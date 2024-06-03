HMGoG Maritime Services To Exhibit At Posidonia 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2024 .

Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez, is representing HMGoG at Posidonia 2024 which is currently taking place in Athens, Greece.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In 2022, 1948 exhibitors from 88 different countries took part in the conference, which is known as the world’s most prestigious biennial shipping event with this year’s event expecting to be even bigger.

The Gibraltar delegation, led my Minister Arias-Vasquez, is made up of sponsors from the local maritime and legal sectors. Alongside the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, local sponsors include GibDock, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Gibraltar Port Operators Association, STS Marine Solutions, Green Ports Gibraltar, MH Bland, Minerva, Peninsula, World Fuel, Brightside Services Ltd, Maritima Del Estrecho, Hassans International Law firm and Gibunco Group.

HMGoG Maritime Services will also be exhibiting at Posidonia 2024 with a stand atthe conference centre, which will provide for networking opportunities with potential investors and interested parties.

TheCaptain ofthe Port, John Ghio, said:“I am very pleased that many key stakeholders in Gibraltar have chosen to participate in this biennial event. This unified approach to marketing Gibraltar Maritime Services highlights one of Gibraltar’s many strengths as a Centre of Maritime Excellence. Gibraltar has a lot to offer so it is an invaluable opportunity for us to come out to the most prestigious shipping event in the world to make sure we get our message across.”

The Minister with responsibility for the Port and Maritime Administration, the Hon Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “It is extremely important that Gibraltar engages continuously with the global shipping industry. Not only is this important from a marketing perspective but it is vital if we want to attract new business to Gibraltar and our Port. Attending Posidonia also provides me with an opportunity to network at a political level with Ministers and Officials from other countries around the world who may be interested in working with us in a way that would be mutually beneficial.”





