Ministry of Equality’s Pride Panel Event “A Resounding Success”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality’s panel discussion event, ‘Pride: Relevance and Reality,’ held yesterday to mark Pride Month, has been described as a resounding success by the Government.

The event, which was opened by the Minister for Equality, was fully subscribed. The panellists for the event were Lorraine Olivera, Chair for the LGBTQ+ Committee, Zyle Peralta and Dr Dominic Galliano, LGBTQ+ programme adviser for the Institute of Physics and the Royal Astronomical Society. David Revagliatte moderated the event and the ensuing Q and A, which saw a lively engagement by the attendees.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “Pride month is an important part of the Ministry of Equality’s calendar of awareness-raising events. Last night’s panel event was one of several initiatives by the Ministry of Equality to mark Pride. Creating a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to share their lived experience is crucial to raising visibility and to promoting acceptance and inclusion. Hearing directly from the panellists and the moderator about their personal journeys was emotive and inspiring. I am very happy that we have been able to engage with so many people from across different sectors of our community and that there has been such an overwhelming response to the event. The support for the event is a clear indicator of shifting cultural attitudes and evidence of the growing openness around LGBTQ+ matters.”