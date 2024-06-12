Minister Arias-Vasquez invites new round of applications for the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme - the Government backed soft-loan scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2024 .

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is pleased to invite a new round of applications to the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme, a government-backed soft loan initiative designed to support local start-ups and small businesses. The Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme aims to assist the growth and development of the small business sector, a vital component of Gibraltar’s economy.

Key Details of the Scheme:

Eligibility: Start-ups and small businesses operating for less than three years and having at least one Gibraltar resident owner or shareholder.

Start-ups and small businesses operating for less than three years and having at least one Gibraltar resident owner or shareholder. Loan Security: Loans are backed by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and business owners.

Loans are backed by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and business owners. Loan Amount: £10,000 - £25,000

£10,000 - £25,000 Application Closing Date: 12 July 2024.

Minister Arias-Vasquez highlighted the importance of the scheme and said: “Our Government is keen to support businesses, including start-up businesses. One of the main obstacles that many start-up businesses face involves obtaining financing. We feel there is untapped potential and lots of good ideas that the Gibraltarian entrepreneur has; we want to facilitate their journey into business. The scheme will not only assist start-ups but also existing businesses operating for less than three years who want to grow. This initiative has been well-received, with a positive response from the business community and support from key financial institutions. I am extremely grateful to Trusted Novus Bank and Gibraltar International Bank for participating in this scheme and look forward to opening further rounds in the future.”

For further information, please contact the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme on 20071700 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.