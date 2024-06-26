Housing Department Introduces Direct Debit For Rent Collection With Effect From 1st July 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2024 .

The Housing Department has announced the introduction of Direct Debit as a new and secure method for house rent collection, effective 1st July 2024.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This initiative aims to streamline the rent payment process for tenants while ensuring the security and efficiency of transactions.

Direct Debit offers a hassle-free payment experience for tenants, allowing for automatic monthly deductions directly from their bank accounts. This method eliminates the need for manual payments, reduces the risk of missed payments, and minimizes handling of cash.

The Housing Department is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and our rent collection team is available to assist with setup and address any concerns. We continually strive to improve our services and support the community through innovative solutions and responsive customer care.

As part of our ongoing efforts to support tenants, we remind everyone to ensure their rent payments are up to date. For those tenants in arrears please contact the department on 20074505 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to enter into an agreement.

On a separate note, we would like to remind all tenants of our Hotline. If you have identified an empty Government flat, please report it on 20040040.





