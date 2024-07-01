Partner Promotions at Hassans

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

Hassans International Law Firm Limited is delighted to announce its latest round of partnership promotions, effective from today, Monday 1st July.

Eight lawyers have been promoted to Partner bring the total number of Partners currently practising at Hassans to 46.

The Firm is delighted to welcome Meera Aswani, Chloe Oppenheimer Fa, Louise Federico, Emma Labrador, Shlomo Levy, Gian Massetti, David Montegriffo and Tania Rahmany as Partners.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, Hassans, commented:

“This round of promotions rewards, once again, the hard work and tenacity of a large group of very talented individuals and I am delighted that they have been appointed Partners in recognition of this.

"In the context of a challenging global business environment, the newly promoted Partners and the rest of the team at Hassans continue to put in the hours and the work for our clients, enabling the firm to continue to grow in this manner.

"I am delighted to be able to congratulate them all and to thank them for all they do. I look forward to continuing to work with them for many years to come.”

Pic, L-R, Front to Back:

Chloe Oppenheimer Fa, Meera Aswani, Tania Rahmany, Gian Massetti, Louise Federico, Shlomo Levy, David Montegriffo, Emma Labrador.