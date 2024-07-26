Ministry of Housing collaborates with General Lifts to Launch Facebook Page

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2024 .

The Minister for Housing has announced a new collaboration with General Lifts to enhance communication with tenants regarding the functionality of lifts. The newly- launched Facebook page will serve to provide information and tenants will be able to check the reasons for any malfunction and receive updates on the repair timelines.

This initiative is designed to keep tenants informed and alleviate concerns by providing updates on maintenance and repair work. The page is intended solely for information purposes, offering a convenient way for tenants to stay informed without the need to contact the Ministry or General Lifts directly.

Tenants can simply check the Facebook page to access real time updates and information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563581722360&mibextid=LQQJ4d&rdid=wEYC7JCS7gekZVg2

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: ‘I’m extremely pleased to announce this collaboration, which will improve the accessibility of information to tenants and no doubt make a positive impact in streamlining communication and ensuring that tenants are kept up to date with the latest information about their lift services in their estates.’