Minister Feetham Visits RSM Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2024 .

As part of his outreach program to local financial sector firms, the Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP, visited the offices of RSM Gibraltar, at their invitation.

A statement from the Government follows below:

RSM Gibraltar is a key component of RSM International, a global professional network.With nearly 60 full-time employees locally, RSM Gibraltar offers professional services in accountancy, audit, fund administration, tax, and fiduciary.

During his visit, Minister Feetham engaged in a lengthy, candid, and enjoyable discussion with the firm’s team of Directors, who expressed their appreciation for his time and interest. The conversation covered Gibraltar’s regulatory landscape and the Ministry’s approach to fostering innovation in the financial sectors. Minister Feetham also toured the company’s offices, interacted directly with all staff members, and participated in a meeting with Filipino nationals who contribute significantly to RSM Gibraltar’s success.

RSM Gibraltar CEO, Moe Cohen, said: “We were delighted that despite his very busy schedule, Minister Feetham was able to meet our team and get a real feel for what we do. We have quietly grown from a small family firm into one of the Rock’s leading professional services firms, with an inclusive, diverse workforce, and we are keenly aware that both our clients and our staff are our most important assets. We are very proud of the firm’s continued growth and warmly welcome Minister Feetham’s and the wider Government’s acknowledgement of our values and integrity, and of our shared vision for excellence.”

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP, commented: “I was delighted to visit RSM as part of my outreach program and to have the opportunity to speak not only with the management team but also with the entire workforce. It is gratifying to see how a firm that started as a small local organisation can grow and become a significant employer.”





