Last Call For National Honours Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2024 .

The Office of the Governor has issued it's last call for nominations for National Honours. Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 27th September 2024 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Proforma, marked for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Nominations can be submitted by anyone.

A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.





