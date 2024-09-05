Treaty discussions with new Foreign Secretary

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London yesterday afternoon.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Mr Picardo and Mr Lammy. It allowed for detailed discussion on matters around the proposed treaty about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and it also touched upon preparations for a Non Negotiated Outcome.

The new Foreign Secretary is no stranger to Gibraltar. In his National Day Message last year, as Shadow Foreign Minister, he reiterated the importance of Gibraltar’s sovereignty and made it clear that “the self-determination of the Gibraltarian people is fundamental to their future.” He also then expressed his support for the treaty dialogue going forward.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Gibraltar has a real friend in David Lammy. He showed a keen interest in the progress of the negotiations and provided the solid reassurance that Gibraltar’s sovereignty is 'sacrosanct'."