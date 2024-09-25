Royal Marines Freedom Of The City Parade – Traffic Management Arrangements

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

In connection with Freedom of the City parade by His Majesty’s Royal Marines on Friday 27th September 2024, the RGP advises the public of the following traffic management and parking arrangements:

Parking Restrictions

From midnight on 27/09/2024 until termination of event (approximately 1400hrs 27/09/2024)

Main Street (south) between John Mackintosh Hall and the Convent. No parking of vehicles, to include bicycles and e-scooters.

From 1000hrs 27/09/2024

Casemates Square - No parking of bicycles/e-scooters within

Cooperage Lane & Crutchett’s Ramp - no vehicular access/parking

Temporary Road Closures / Diversions

1315hrs 27/09/2024

Trafalgar Road / Interchange will be closed to all north-bound traffic heading towards Main Street, with all northbound traffic diverted onto Queensway.

John Mackintosh Square will be closed temporarily as the parade marches south along Main Street.

Convent Ramp will be closed at 1315hours until the parade has concluded. 1330hrs 27/09/2024

Upper Town traffic will be diverted south along Town Range, into Prince Edward’s Road and then Flat Bastion Road. This diversion will remain in place until parade termination.

George’s Lane will be closed until the parade concludes.





