  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Royal Marines Freedom Of The City Parade – Traffic Management Arrangements

Written by YGTV Team on .

In connection with Freedom of the City parade by His Majesty’s Royal Marines on Friday 27th September 2024, the RGP advises the public of the following traffic management and parking arrangements:

Parking Restrictions  

From midnight on 27/09/2024 until termination of event (approximately 1400hrs  27/09/2024)   

  • Main Street (south) between John Mackintosh Hall and the Convent. No parking of vehicles, to include bicycles and e-scooters.

From 1000hrs 27/09/2024 

  • Casemates Square - No parking of bicycles/e-scooters within
  • Cooperage Lane & Crutchett’s Ramp - no vehicular access/parking

Temporary Road Closures / Diversions 

1315hrs 27/09/2024 

  • Trafalgar Road / Interchange will be closed to all north-bound traffic heading towards Main Street, with all northbound traffic diverted onto Queensway.
  • John Mackintosh Square will be closed temporarily as the parade marches south along Main Street.
  • Convent Ramp will be closed at 1315hours until the parade has concluded. 1330hrs 27/09/2024
  • Upper Town traffic will be diverted south along Town Range, into Prince Edward’s Road and then Flat Bastion Road. This diversion will remain in place until parade termination. 
  • George’s Lane will be closed until the parade concludes.



share with Whatsapp