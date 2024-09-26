Silver Award Participants To Take On Practice Journey This Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2024 .

This weekend, 28th to 29th September, a group of 29 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their SILVER AWARD, travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

A statement from the Open Award Centre follows below:

They will be travelling to the “Serranía de Ronda” to hike in the area of Cortes de La Frontera, Montejaque and Ronda. The hikes each day will be about 16 kilometres so that the participants get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in October this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 48 kilometres over 3 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 15 to 16 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Serranía, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

For further information about the AJ contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Mouetaz Ziani, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

