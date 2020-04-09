Trustees And Friends Of Calpe House Make £16,500 Donation To GHA’s COVID Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2020 .

The Trustees of Calpe House and the Friends of Calpe House have made a combined donation of £16,500 to the GHA’s COVID fund.

A spokesperson from the trust told the press:

“As Gibraltar remains in Covid-19 lockdown, Calpe House and Friends of Calpe House are acutely aware of the great financial and personal demands that continue to face the Government of Gibraltar and, in particular, all staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA). We would like to publicly state our unconditional, extreme appreciation for the unerring diligence and total professionalism that continues to be consistently shown by our Government and Healthcare Staff; they are a credit to all of us in Gibraltar. The Trustees would also like to re-iterate how proud we are of our support team in Calpe House in Norfolk Square, London, who continue their outstanding work.

“As reported last month, Calpe House remains fully operational, albeit with appropriate Covid- 19 measures and precautions in place. Consequently, the charity continues to work very closely with, and in full support of the GHA in providing ‘A Home From Home’ for Gibraltarians in the capital during their most pressing time of need. As you would expect, the charity’s Trustees keep under constant review the undiminished operating costs of Calpe House, especially in these uncertain times. The Trustees are acutely aware of the need to exercise financial prudence to cater for ongoing and future expenses involved with running Calpe House. Notwithstanding this and cognisant of the exceptional circumstances we are living through, a donation of £10,000 will be made to HMGoG and the GHA from monies collected by the Friends. In addition, the Trustees will personally be making a collective donation of £6,500.

“The Trustees of Calpe House and the Friends of Calpe House re-iterate their full support to HMGoG and the GHA, and hope that the combined £16,500 donation helps in some small way in their admirable efforts to defeat Covid-19.”