GADS Shares Concerns Over Insecure Contracts In Health And Care Sector

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (GADS) says it shares the concerns which have been highlighted by the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) to secure contracts for health and care workers and for an Independent Care Quality Commission to provide a better level of Continuity of Care for Persons with Disabilities.

However, GADS also informs its members and the general public that it withdrew its membership from the Federation in November 2021 and therefore is not represented by the GDRF and is not supporting the Unite Demonstration to be held on Monday 10th January 2022.

A spokesperson said: “GADS will continue to dedicate its efforts to the full ratification of the UN Convention and the Rights of Persons with disabilities and transporting it into law. To promote, protect and ensure full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all person and to promote respect for their inherent dignities.”