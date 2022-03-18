Special Olympics Gibraltar And President of Special Olympics Europe Visit

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Equality, Health and Care Samantha Sacramento met yesterday met separately with Special Olympics Gibraltar and Mr David Evangelista, President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia and Senior Advisor for International Development at Special Olympics, Inc. Director Annie Risso MBE and athlete Francis Mauro represented Special Olympics Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “A morning meeting was chaired by Minister Sacramento to discuss health matters and was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Equality and the GHA. An afternoon meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by Minister Sacramento and the Minister for Education John Cortes, focused on sport in education. The meetings formed part of the Government’s long- standing commitment to social inclusion across Gibraltar, and aimed to explore national partnership opportunities to expand cooperation in support of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The progress of Special Olympics Gibraltar and potential future collaborative initiatives were also discussed. All parties agreed to work towards a Memorandum of Understanding that would expedite these programmes.



“Mr Evangelista, who gave an inauguration speech at the new Special Olympics Sports Hall at Europa Point, was pleased with the work undertaken and showed appreciation for how invested the Government of Gibraltar is with Special Olympics in Gibraltar. Mr Evangelista emphasized the ethos of Special Olympics, to strive for inclusivity in education, health and employment. Both Minister Sacramento and Annie Risso highlighted different ways how the Special Olympics model could be emulated and applied locally for the benefit of all people with disabilities.



“In addition, the Chief Minister agreed to support the movement of Special Olympics in their quest to create the first-ever movement-wide Global Leadership Coalition, designed to bring together governments and agencies from around the world to forge expanded models of inclusive education through sport for students of all abilities.”



President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia, David S. Evangelista, said: “Our athletes have so much to teach us about solidarity, discipline, unity and empathy. Through their example and message, we have seen schools around the world not only enhance the academic performance of all students, but create a school community fully inclusive, fully integrated and fully inspired by individuals with intellectual disabilities. The world needs this now more than ever, and there is no better place to start than in schools to make the most profound impact.”



The Minister for Equality, Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very pleased to have met with Mr Evangelista, Ms Risso and Mr. Mauro today, it is important to note that Government and Special Olympics are both on the same page on this and want the model of Special Olympics to continue thriving and expanding. It is with this in mind that we hope to be able to launch exciting new initiatives and programmes in the near future.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “For decades, Special Olympics has been a part of all of us in Gibraltar. We remain so proud of the athletes that represent us not only here at home, but also on the global stage. The support that HM Government of Gibraltar offers to individuals with intellectual disabilities is not about making capital, it is about advancing our most cherished human capital. In Gibraltar, we celebrate all diversity, especially the remarkable example set by the athletes of Special Olympics.”



