GFSC Charity Five-A-Side Football Tournament

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is raising awareness for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar with its annual #FreeTheKnee campaign.

A statement from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission follows below:

A staple event for local organisations during the summer period, with your generosity we have been able to raise an upwards of £30,000 over the years.

This year we are kicking off with a charity five-a-side football tournament from Monday 27 June – Wednesday 29 June from 6-9pm in pitches 3&4 at the Victoria Stadium.

To register, a minimum of 7 players need to be signed up per team (with 5 players on the pitch at one time and subs allowed at any point). Entry fee is £10 per player and bank transfer details will be provided upon registration with completion of team payments required by Wednesday 22 June. Mixed teams are welcome and no previous experience is needed!

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information by Friday 17 June:

Team name

List of players

Primary contact (email and phone number)

Please note that soft drinks and snacks will be provided during the tournament courtesy of our kind sponsors Restsso Trading Co Ltd and Saccone & Speed.

A presentation ceremony will take place at the end of the tournament with the winning team and runner up awarded a trophy sponsored by our long standing #FTK allies Marble ARC.

Come and join us for what promises to be an exciting tournament! To keep up to date follow @FreeTheKneeGFSC on Facebook!