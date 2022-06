Governor Donates £2700 to PossAbilities

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

The Governor presented a cheque for £2,700 to PossAbilities following the Convent Garden Open Day.

A statement from the Office of The Governor follows below:

The Governor as patron of PossAbilities was delighted to present a cheque for £2,700 to Hannah Pilcher and Nicole Buckley, monies raised during the recent Convent Garden Open Day.