Moorish Castle Illuminated For World Menopause Awareness Day

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2022 .

Yesterday evening the Moorish Castle was lit up in celebration and to raise awareness for World Menopause Day.

A statement from Sovereign follows below:

The theme of this year's World Menopause Day is cognition and mood and will see a campaign to raise awareness, break the stigma and highlight the support options available.

Since 2009, the IMS (International Menopause Society) alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) designated October as World Menopause Awareness Month.

In the words of the IMS: “The purpose of World Menopause Awareness Month is to raise awareness of the menopause and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing.”

Gibraltar commenced celebrating Menopause Awareness Month with an independent radio campaign advising women of their symptoms, frontier and coach park advertising and the projection on the Moorish Castle on the evening of 18 October.

Trudi Roscouet of Vitality40Plus, is a menopause educator and has made it her passion to educate women on the symptoms of the menopause and where to seek help, as well as to support Companies in being menopause friendly.

“It is so important to embrace women’s health” she says “ as women are the largest sector of our ever growing workforce. Whether its endometriosis, PMDD, fibroids and latterly menopause, it is important that corporates open the door and start the conversation.”

Some companies in Gibraltar which have really opened their doors and fully welcomed the discussions are the Sovereign Group, Deloitte, and Lottoland. “They are the leaders of the pride and have fully supported me in my journey by sponsoring the first Gibraltar campaign.”

Sovereign Group CEO Gerry Kelly commented: “The Sovereign Group are very pleased to support Menopause Awareness Month 2022. We have a majority female workforce and this is an issue that all need to be aware of. Men need to be part of the conversation and training too as they might be supporting others going through it. We want to create and encourage an environment where we talk about menopause openly. It is a natural phase in life that needs to be normalised”.





