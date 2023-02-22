Relay For Life Gibraltar 2023: Calling All Cancer Survivors

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

By Cancer Research



Have you ever heard the words “you have Cancer”?

If you have, then please join us, as our Guest of Honour, at this year’s Relay for Life to be held over the weekend of 3rd - 4th June 2023. Survivors will open this event at 11am on 3rd June with the first lap around the Lathbury Sports Centre track, known as the Lap of Honour.



Relay for Life is an overnight, community-led, non-athletic event in which members of the community who have formed part of registered teams will walk around the athletics track over a 24 hour period.



Survivors are the reason why we Relay.



Cancer Survivors make us all feel hopeful and remind us of the importance of joining the fight against cancer – one step at a time. Survivors play a big part in The Relay as they are the living proof of the results and advances being made in cancer research, ultimately, through everyone’s fund-raising and awareness-raising efforts.



Survivors are the living proof that cancer can be defeated.



Following the Lap of Honour, Survivors are invited to a small reception to honour and celebrate their massive achievement. All Survivors are welcome; whether you are a recent or long term survivor, or even if you’re currently undergoing your survivorship journey and going through treatment. This opening Survivors Lap of Honour is a celebration of life and a uniquely empowering experience for those currently living with cancer.



As any Cancer Survivor knows, the battle isn’t fought alone and our Carers are sometimes instrumental and the source of strength needed to undergo the process. It is only right that they should be honoured and celebrated as well. We therefore ask Survivors, who wish to do so, to invite one individual who has been key in supporting them throughout their Cancer journey to also join in this Lap of Honour.



If you are a Cancer Survivor, or know of one who would like to take part in opening this event, please register via our webpage and ‘search’ for Gibraltar’s Relay by clicking on the following link – www.cruk.org/relay. Alternatively, please contact Francesca Makey directly via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Candle of Hope Ceremony.



The general public is also invited to attend and witness the efforts of all the participants who have committed to walking - or running - around the track over 24 hours. Moreover, there will be a full programme of entertainment, which includes music and dance groups, amongst other activities to be announced closer to the date.



Lastly, The Candle of Hope ceremony will be held during the evening of Saturday 3rd June, when we intend to light up dedicated candles which will no doubt provide a very emotive atmosphere, and will be one of the highlights of The Relay.



Please come and support the participants and the cause.



For further information: Francesca Makey email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Giovi Vinales Tel +35056331000 email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





