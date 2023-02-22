Cultural Staff Become Dementia Friends

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

The Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services are now part of the Dementia Friends community.

Daphne Alcantara from the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) delivered a Dementia Friends Presentation outlining how we can be supportive of people living with the condition and key take home messages about the disease. The presentation proved to be informative whilst raising awareness, so there is a better understanding of the condition and in turn staff can provide an extension of good customer service whilst at work and beyond. Simple everyday actions can help support people living with dementia.



The Minister for Education and Culture Prof John Cortes commented, “Dementia awareness is critically important in a community, including in work places, especially where we come into contact with a large number of people, as the team in Culture regularly does. We were more than happy to engage with GADS to be able to become Dementia Friends”.





