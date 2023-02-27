Charity Sky Dive To Raise Money For SNAG

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

Sabrina Cano and John Paul Cano will on the 13th May 2023 be taking part in a Charity sky dive to raise money for the Special Needs Action Group (SNAG).

A statement from Sabrina Cano and John Paul Cano follows below:

Our daughter Aaliyah is a beautiful 17 year old young woman who has STXBP1 disorder. When we were first told that Aaliyah had Special Educational Needs and a disability all those many years ago, we remember feeling like we had been forced to take a jump into a whole new, foreign world which we knew very little about.

The world we thought we were going to have was very different to the reality we have lived.

Like every parent we imagined bicycle rides as a child.

Exams passed or failed as a teenager.

And by now perhaps the sleepless nights from too much late night partying. Maybe even a Learner’s License!

But the jump we had to take into our new world taught us that our expectations could only be surpassed by a reality that is at times a lot trickier and harder, but ultimately a lot more beautiful. We imagined it to be different, but we had to dive in, and it has been better. Aaliyah has taught us to see the world differently because of her own ability to see the world differently and in the purest of ways. She has no malice, she knows no evil, and I am still to come across a soul as pure as hers.

Truth be told, we have been on this journey for 17 years and there are still many moments where we feel like we are still about to jump into a whole new world. As Aaliyah moves through different transitions and phases, we all adapt to them and her, and we learn about how to cope with all the issues that arise day by day. It doesn’t get any easier, but she always manages to remind us that we are differently blessed.

So as we enter into Aaliyah’s 18th year, both myself and her father will once again be taking a massive jump, but this time into the BIG BLUE SKY and out of a PLANE!

We hope that you will kindly support us in our effort to raise funds for a charity that works very hard to support persons with Specials Educational Needs and Disabilities, just like Aaliyah, and their families.