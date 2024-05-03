Red Cross Collection Day - Wednesday 8th May

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2024 .

On Wednesday 8th May Gibraltar Red Cross is holding its annual Flag Day. This is to raise funds for those in the local community in need of mobility equipment and assistance, together with undertaking other charitable initiatives in Gibraltar.

A statement from Gibraltar Red Cross follows below:

This day in May is the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Flag Day, where monies are raised worldwide across nearly a hundred countries.

The Red Cross Chairperson in Gibraltar, Tim Bristow, said, “the funds to be raised are essential to sustaining our local activities. The monies go towards running our small local base, located at The Convent rear courtyard, from where mobility equipment, such as wheelchairs, strollers, zimmer frames and bathroom aids, amongst other mobility apparatus, are made available to the local community, as well as visitors and tourists. In addition” he continued, “transportation in a Red Cross vehicle is provided week in week out for those with mobility challenges attending essential physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions.” He pointed out that “the Gibraltar branch of the British Red Cross has operated for some 75 years, but it is only with the continuing support and generosity of the people and businesses of Gibraltar, together with that of The Convent and the Government of Gibraltar, that we can continue to do so.”

Lois Soiza, the Gibraltar Red Cross Welfare Officer, commented that, “together with volunteers, I see first-hand the positive benefit that the Red Cross brings to those who require mobility aids to get around on a temporary or even permanent basis. This is could be in the house, workplace, taking a stroll down Main Street or Ocean Village and even to facilitate travel out of Gibraltar”. She added “over the last three decades we have provided a thousand or so wheelchairs, about 400 walking aids and 800 mobility bathroom devices to local residents, together with visitors to the Rock, for which we encourage donations from users, their family or friends. In addition, the Red Cross undertakes other local charitable activities, including hospital visits where needed and providing several hundred Christmas gifts each year to those in hospital and local residential homes.”

Tim Bristow concluded "it would be really great if we could raise over ten thousand pounds on our Gibraltar Flag Day as this would help guarantee the important day to day work the Red Cross carries out in the local community. Financing and maintaining a wide range of mobility equipment doesn't come cheap! We also need more memberships and volunteers, so if interested please let us know at one of our flag day stalls. Or subsequently be in in touch in person at The Convent Red Cross office; or email ; call us on 20074452 on weekday mornings: or reach out via Gib Red Cross Facebook."

“Apart from our work locally, the Gibraltar branch also raises monies for humanitarian crises worldwide” added Edgar Lavarello, Treasurer and partner of PwC, who donate accounting services. He said “Gibraltar Red Cross, through charitable trusts, businesses and many individual donations, have raised over a half a million pounds over the last couple of years for international crises, in particular Ukraine, the Turkey/Syria and Morocco earthquakes disasters.” He emphasised that “the Red Cross is impartial and does not take sides in any humanitarian crises or armed conflicts.





