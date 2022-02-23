Man Charged With Rape

A local man will appear in court tomorrow morning (Thursday) after being charged with Rape. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

David PILKINGTON, 41, was charged this afternoon (Wednesday) following an  incident at a property in the South District yesterday. 

His arrest followed a call to the police Control Room from a local female at 4pm  yesterday, seeking police assistance. 

The investigation was taken over by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services  Division, who, following extensive enquiries, charged PILKINGTON with one count of  Rape. 

He will remain in police custody until his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court  tomorrow morning. 



