Drink Driver Banned And Given Community Service

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

A local woman has been banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Sharon Kumar, 59, of the South District, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, for the offence of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

The court heard that at about 2:45pm on Monday 20 December last year, a member of the public reported to the police that they had seen a car driving in a slow manner, swerving between lanes and almost causing several accidents from Rosia Road to Line Wall Road.

Officers then located the vehicle on Line Wall Road and signalled for the car to pull over, which Kumar did, forcefully hitting the side of a wall and damaging her car in the process.

After noticing that she was unsteady on her feet, she was slurring her words and that she smelt of alcoholic drinks, she was asked to give a sample of breath on the roadside breathalyser.

She gave a reading of 130ug/100ml – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Officers then arrested Kumar, at which point she admitted that she had been drinking.

Later that evening at New Mole House, she provided a urine sample, which again showed she was more than three times over the limit.





