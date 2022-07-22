Dangerous Driver Fined £500

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2022 .

Yesterday a local man was fined £500 after pleading guilty to Dangerous Driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Iain Garcia, 19, of Montagu Gardens, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

At around 2215 on Sunday 26 December last year, Garcia was driving south along Line Wall Road without his vehicle lights on and over the 30km/h speed limit.

CCTV footage showed the vehicle driving at speed straight across the roundabout at the top of Casemates Hill.

The vehicle continued on the opposite side of the road before veering to its right and colliding with two parked vehicles by the entrance to the Youth Centre.

After the collision, Garcia got back in his car and drove away, before parking his car at the entrance to Zoca Flank.

A member of the public then reported the incident to the RGP Control Room and thanks to a description, officers located the car and Garcia at Zoca Flank.

Garcia was arrested and taken to New Mole House to be interviewed, before being charged with the offence of Dangerous Driving.





