Drink Driver Disqualified For 14 Months

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

A local man has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £400 after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence today.

Andrew Sales, 29, of Varyl Begg Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration Above the Limit.



He was arrested just after 1am on Saturday 20 August this year, after night shift officers spotted him speeding in a Renault Clio north on Queensway.



Officers stopped the vehicle by the Coaling Island roundabout. On speaking to Sales, they could smell alcoholic drink from within the vehicle.



He then blew 65ug on the road side breathalyser test – the legal limit is 35ug – and was arrested.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



