Domestic Abuse Training

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2023 .

A number of RGP officers and GHA staff received joint training yesterday to help them spot the signs of Domestic Abuse.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Organised by the RGP’s Training Department, the one-day course is designed to raise awareness of the different types of domestic abuse, with an emphasis on coercive control.

The RGP’s Inspector Sean Picton and the GHA’s Dr Elaine Flores delivered the course, which is run by the Safe Lives Charity.

Insp. Picton, said: “It’s hoped the course will help agencies identify the subtle signs of domestic abuse, as well as the more obvious ones.

“Controlling behaviour can include emotional and financial control, as well as isolating the victim from support.

“There are multiple opportunities to spot the early signs of domestic abuse, such as when a victim turns up to see their GP.

“We hope to highlight certain red flags to other agencies, who can then notify the RGP.”

The RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team (DAT) has specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP in confidence on:

DAT: 200 67001 (199 in emergencies)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014





