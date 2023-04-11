Drink Driver Banned From The Roads

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

A local man who was caught drink driving in the early hours of Good Friday has been disqualified from driving by the Magistrates’ Court.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Kaydan Peacock, 24, of the Moorish Castle Estate, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 18 months during a special sitting at court today.

The court heard that just after 03:30 yesterday, Armed Response Officers were patrolling Queensway when they spotted Peacock driving a Volkswagen Scirocco at a slow speed and straddling both lanes.

Officers stopped the vehicle outside Midtown and noticed that Peacock smelt of alcoholic drink and was speaking incoherently.

He then blew 77ug on the road side breath test – the legal limit is 35ug – meaning he was over twice the legal drink drive limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle Whilst over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol. He then blew 79ug at New Mole House on the Evidential Breath Test Machine.





