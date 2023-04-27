Woman Jailed for Intent to Supply Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2023 .

Today in the Supreme Court, a 26 year-old local woman, Chayma CHAREF EL MARZAK, was sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment after she had pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A drug.

On Monday 1 February 2021, RGP officers executed a search warrant at her property in Sir William Jackson Grove where, during a search of her bedroom, they found several pieces of cannabis resin (with a street value of £185) and a box containing £2000-worth of cocaine, along with digital scales and spoons with traces of cocaine on them.



In court today, there was no separate penalty for Possession of the Cocaine or for Possession of the Cannabis.



CHAREF EL MARZAK had been remanded at HMP Windmill Hill since she was arrested in June 2022.



