A Busy Weekend for the RGP - 21 Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2023 .

It was a busy weekend for the Royal Gibraltar Police with officers responding to a large number of incidents.

Response Team officers made 21 arrests in total for offences including drink driving, possession of drugs, theft, affray, assault, being intoxicated in charge of a child and disorderly conduct whilst intoxicated.

Over the three days officers attended eight domestic incidents and detained a local man following concerns for his mental health.

Four persons were arrested for drink and drug driving offences, which included two persons on e-scooters, one on a bicycle and one person who crashed his car on the Upper Rock.

Here are just a handful of the incidents officers dealt with since Friday night.

Friday

At around 2000, a local man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug, No MVT, No Insurance, No Driving Licence, Excess Speed and on the strength of outstanding warrants from the Magistrates’ Court. He was originally stopped for speeding on a motorcycle on Queensway (63kph) where he gave a false name. He was later seen again on North Mole Road where he was arrested.

At around 0130, a local man, 56, was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol after officers saw him swerve across Rosia Road on his bicycle. He blew 48ug in a roadside test and 53ug on the evidential machine at New Mole House.

At around 0315, a UK national, resident in Spain, 44, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. Officers had spotted him in Market Place near a rental E-Scooter – and noticed he appeared to be under the influence. Officers told the man to stop, but he ignored this advice and rode off. On Winston Churchill Avenue, he was stopped by other officers and he blew 83ug in a roadside test. Once at New Mole House, he provided an evidential test result of 88ug.

At around 0320, a local man, 44, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after officers observed him weaving from lane to lane across Glacis Road on an E-Scooter. When officers spoke to him, they detected alcohol on his breath. In a roadside test he blew 69ug and, once at New Mole House, he blew 52ug on the evidential machine.

At around 0545, officers on foot patrol in Ocean Village were alerted to an assault on a 46-year-old local man who was on the ground, bleeding from the mouth. Ambulance staff were called to treat the man at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

At around 0600, in a separate incident, officers in Ocean Village observed a local man punch another man in the face. The suspect, 49, was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault.

Saturday

At around 2100, following reports of a disturbance in the area of Cathedral Square, officers arrested a UK national, 69, who was under the influence of alcohol. After payment of a Fixed Penalty Notice for Affray, he was later released.

In the same incident, another UK national, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Affray, Being Intoxicated in Charge of a Child and Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated. He was bailed to appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A female UK national, 33, was also arrested on suspicion of Being Intoxicated in Charge of a Child and she was also bailed to appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

At around 0300, officers attended a disturbance in the Glacis Estate where a group of intoxicated men had threatened a security guard with violence. Enquiries are ongoing.

At around 0530, officers were called to a property in Line Wall Road which had been broken into. An unknown amount of cash and various items had been stolen. The matter is under investigation.

Sunday

At around 1145, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Driving under the Influence of Drugs after his car had crashed near the Queen’s Lookout on the Upper Rock. He took a drugs test which gave a positive reading for Cannabis, Cocaine and Amphetamines.

At around 1230, officers attended a domestic incident in the Glacis Estate. A local man, 39, was arrested for Common Law Breach of the Peace and he was detained at New Mole House until he calmed down.

At around 1700, a resident of Sir William Jackson Grove reported that a man was outside her property, holding bottle of whisky and shouting profanities and insults. The man, 49, was arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated.

At around 2245, officers attended the Northern Defences where they arrested a male juvenile on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug. A second juvenile ran off as officers searched his friend.

At around 0145, a local man reported that, whilst walking on Waterport Road, a locally-registered car almost hit him. Enquiries are ongoing.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Over the weekend, our officers have successfully dealt with a wide range of incidents and demonstrated high levels of commitment and professionalism. Their aim, as always, was to keep Gibraltar a safe place for everyone who lives and works here.”