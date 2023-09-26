Local Man Sentenced for Dangerous Driving

26 September 2023

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning, a local man was sentenced to 220 hours of Unpaid Work and Disqualified from Holding or Applying for a Driving Licence for a period of 24 months after being found guilty of Dangerous Driving.

Jonathan Wahnon, 37, of Flat Bastion Road was given no separate penalty for Failing to Stop, Using a Motor Vehicle without Insurance and having No Driving Licence.

The court heard that at 10:55 on 3 August 2022, officers were conducting speed checks on traffic travelling northwards on Europa Road between Loreto Convent School and the junction of Europa Road and Mount Road. This stretch of road has a 40kph speed limit.

When an officer targeted a Kymco motorcycle with the speed gun, a reading of 80kph was given – exactly twice the speed limit in that area.

Officers then moved to the middle of the road to signal the rider to stop but he swerved around them at speed, scraping a wall as he did so. However, the officers were then able to recognise the rider as being Wahnon.

Shortly afterwards, the officers found the Kymco motorcycle abandoned near to the site of the old casino. The machine was seized and impounded.

On the following day, officers attended Wahnon’s home where he was arrested for the offences of Dangerous Diving and Failing to Stop. When cautioned he stated that he had ‘not driven for two years’ but officers were able to seize an open-faced motorcycle helmet from his address.

Wahnon appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on 5 September where he was found guilty of all charges, prior to being sentenced today.