Customs Seize 20,000 Cigarettes Of Various Brands At Catalan Bay Reclamation Parking

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

On Wednesday 8th of Novembe, land and marine Officers of the Enforcement Division of HM Customs (Gibraltar) arrested two Spanish Nationals for possession and being knowingly concerned in the attempted exportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes.

A statement from Customs follows below:

At around 1125 hrs two Spanish registered vehicles arrived at the Catalan Bay Reclamation Parking. At the same time, a small boat was also observed navigating slowly towards the rocks. The driver of one of the vehicles was then seen to alight and enter the second vehicle. Shortly after, this second vehicle was driven into the most easterly compound of the reclamation and reversed closer to the rocks. The two individuals got out of the car, opened the boot and retrieved bags from it. They immediately made their way hastily towards the rocks in the same direction of the small boat.

When challenged by Customs Officers, the two individuals immediately dropped the bags and started running back in the direction of the car park but were apprehended.

A thorough search of the vehicle and the surrounding area was conducted, revealing 20,000 cigarettes of various brands. The cigarettes and a blue Ford Fiesta were seized in the operation.

The two Spanish nationals were arrested for possession and for being knowingly concerned in the attempted exportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes. Both have been released on Police bail in their own recognizance to surrender at New Mole House Police Station on the 6th of December 2023.





