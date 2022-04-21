Together Gibraltar Concerned By Government's “Mistreatment” Of Blue ID Holders

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says the change of policy at the frontier that has impacted Blue ID Holders has been “appallingly handled” by the Government.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The sudden change of policy at the frontier that has impacted civilian registration card holders (blue IDs, used mostly by non-EU Gibraltar residents), has been appallingly handled by the Government. This situation shows an incomprehensible disdain for a part of our community that is currently feeling marginalised and ignored.

If true that the CM found out about the change by "reports" from affected citizens (as stated on twitter), then this shows a worrying lack of communication between two sides that are, supposedly, in constant contact over the negotiation of an impending Brexit deal.

If, as common sense suggests, the CM was informed and decided to not pass this information on to the public, then the situation is even more concerning.

If, as some are suggesting, the CM is taking part in a strategic exercise aimed at psychologically "preparing the ground" for a deal that will inevitably include painful concessions, then blue ID holders are being used as pawns in an insensitive and improper political game, which in most cases will bring suffering and discomfort to their lives.

Regardless of which of these hypotheses is true, it is undeniable that the Government has yet again failed to communicate effectively with the electorate, harming a significant part of the population. The people of Gibraltar deserve an honest Government that takes responsibility for its actions and relays all relevant information to them effectively. Blue ID holders should not be treated as second class citizens that can be abused or ignored.

We urge the Government not to give up on the rights of Gibraltar residents, and ensure that adequate channels of communication exist to avoid the unpleasant scenes that have occurred over the last few days.





