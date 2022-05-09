GSD to Ask Ministers More than 180 Questions in Parliament

09 May 2022

The GSD have filed more than 180 questions for the meeting of Parliament that starts next Monday 16 May.

The questions range from issues on the talks with the EU; frontier restrictions and Blue ID card-holders; immigration, disability, the Lishman case; the state of public finances; land agreements concerning the Eastside, Victoria Keys, St Mary’s or Rooke sites, the state of the Housing developments at Bob Peliza Mews, Chatham Views and Hassans Centenary Terraces, special needs, public counters, education; health, environment, training, transport, tourism and sport/culture questions.



Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “Each MP has filed important questions in a wide range of areas that concern people. We look forward to probing Government on these questions to get better information and indications of improvement for the public. It is important for these meetings to happen so Ministers can be held to account on issues in Parliament and we are keen to do that again.”



