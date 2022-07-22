Government: “SNAG Creating Needless Worry For Parents”

22 July 2022

The Government says it is “surprised” by SNAG’s recent statement.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is surprised by SNAG’s cavalier statement, which is neither helpful or truthful to parents of current and future students at St Martin’s school.

The Minister has discussed the issue of capacity at St Martin’s school with the Department of Education, and is assured and satisfied that the school is ready and able to welcome this year’s cohort of pupils. The Minister and Department are also already considering plans that will ensure that the school is well prepared for the anticipated 2023 intake.

It is important to note that the increase in intake at St Martin’s school that is NOW expected over the next few years was not and could not have been predicted by anybody: not the professionals who were consulted throughout, not the GSD and not SNAG, which did not exist at the time.

SNAG now enjoys a working relationship and regular meetings with the Minister for Education and has ample opportunity to voice its concerns and make constructive proposals. Today’s statement creates needless worry for parents, who should be confident that the Government is actively working to ensure a seamless transition for pupils to what SNAG itself descibes as a magnificent St Martin’s school.





