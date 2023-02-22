Government Notes GSD Statement on ERS and Mount Alvernia

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

The Government says it notes the latest statement by the GSD on Elderly Residential Services and Mount Alvernia. The Government says that the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano will answer these questions at the next session of Parliament as previously requested by the Opposition and in keeping with the parliamentary convention.

A statement ended: “For that reason, the Government is not failing to provide transparency on this issue. The Government is simply complying with the relevant convention in Parliament which the GSD have previously complained the Government do not keep to if the Government provides public comment when their questions are pending. As usual the GSD damn the Government for doing or not doing just for the sake of damning the Government every time.”