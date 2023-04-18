Gibraltar’s Rich Heritage Sites Should Be Show-Cased More Effectively Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2023 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling for Gibrlatar’s heritage sites to be “show-cased more effectively”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

On the eve of World Heritage Day, it is perplexing to the GSD that so little exposure is given to Gibraltar’s valuable assets.

Much more should be done to sensitively show-case these highly valuable heritage sites such as Parson’s Lodge, the Moorish Castle, the Gibraltar Museum, the Gorham’s Cave World Heritage Site, the Stay Behind Cave, the World War Two tunnels, O’Hara’s Battery (the latter two remain closed) and the Northern Defences for tourist purposes.

The management of the Gibraltar National Museum, the Gorham’s Cave World Heritage Site, Parson’s Lodge, Stay Behind Cave and the Moorish Castle are part of contracted services to Knightsfield Holdings Limited that cost the taxpayer in the region of £1.2M annually. From visitor statistics provided by the Government, it is clear that these historically interesting sites are not properly forming part of the Gibraltar visitor experience.

While visits to the cave itself are naturally low and restricted given the nature of the site, the overall numbers of visitors to the Gorham’s Complex viewing platform is also low. The limited opening times (advertised as 10am to 2pm on Mondays to Fridays and closed on weekends) and it not forming part of the itinerary of tour operators are disincentivising visits. The closure of the platform on weekends and public holidays when we would expect the largest influx of visitors, is not conducive to giving the site proper exposure.

In relation to Parson’s Lodge the visitor numbers are also very poor, with visits averaging about 120 visitors per year, over the last seven years since access commenced. Reports have also been received by the GSD that the site is generally untidy, requiring clearing and refurbishment. Similar reports are also being received in relation to Moorish Castle which lies abandoned. The Stay Behind Cave, World War Two tunnels and O’Hara’s Battery are inaccessible to visitors.

“This is deplorable. All of this, when coupled with the general tatty and neglected state of other sites, entry points and Gibraltar as a whole, as we have been raising for some time now shines a light on the Government’s general disinterest and apathy.

The GSD is committed to change this, even given the strains on our public finances. With an eye on the significant price tag attached to some of these assets the GSD in Government would ensure that all these sites are sensitively and much more effectively exploited in time for World Heritage Day 2024.” said Damon Bossino.





