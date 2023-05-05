Chamber Of Commerce Scaremongering On Public Sector Pay Neglects Workers And Defies Rational Economic Debates Says TG

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement highlighting their disappointment with the Chamber of Commerce's response to Unite's call for Government borrowing to fund public sector pay rise.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The Chamber's critique of Unite's economic analysis appears to be shallow and simplistic. Their arguments are excessively partisan in both tone and substance. These shallow arguments are a disservice to the Unite representatives supporting workers through a cost of living crisis and risk misinforming the public about basic economic realities.

The party is concerned with how the Chamber has dismissed Unite's proposal: refusing to engage with the substance of their economic analysis. The Chamber appears to rely on outdated economic theories and principles without acknowledging the changing economic realities faced by many countries today.

Most concerning is the Chamber's repeated reference to Joe Bossano's ‘golden rule of economics’. Sir Joe may be a prominent political figure in Gibraltar, but he is not an academic authority on economics. Borrowing in times of economic downturn is supported by leading International luminaries such as:

Paul Krugman, Nobel laureate and economist at Princeton University

• Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel laureate and economist at Columbia University

• Lawrence Summers, former US Treasury Secretary and economist at Harvard University

Olivier Blanchard, former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund

Their work is supported by history which has shown that countries which face recessions with borrowing have fared far better than those who resorted to austerity measures.

The Chamber's partisan language is also concerning. They suggest that Unite's economic analysis is "laughable" and sounds like "the kind of economic thinking that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union". Such language is intolerable and unhelpful in fostering constructive dialogue and debate.

In addition, the Chamber's argument against increased government borrowing to fund public sector pay rises is based on a narrow and archaic view of economics. The idea that the government should never borrow to fund recurrent expenditure is outdated and does not take into account the current economic realities faced by many countries around the world, nor does it spare a thought for the growing number of workers in Gibraltar who are struggling to make ends meet in the midst of a rampant cost of living crisis.

Furthermore, the Chamber's assertion that borrowing to fund additional pay rises will lead to further increases in inflation is overly simplistic. So too is scaremongering about how this will affect government’s ability to fund sectors such as health and education. There are many factors that contribute to inflation, most of them external to Gibraltar, and increased government spending alone is far from the main driver.

Overall, the Chamber's press release raises important questions about their independence and impartiality. It is essential that economic debates are based on a rigorous and open-minded analysis of the facts and that all sides engage in respectful and constructive dialogue.

Together Gibraltar remains committed to rational, responsible economic management and to supporting a prosperous business landscape in Gibraltar. To this end, the party urges the Chamber to engage with Unite's economic analysis in a more constructive, respectful and thoughtful manner.





