Chief Minister Reacts To GSD Statement In Respect Of McGrail Inquiry

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2023 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has reacted to the GSD statement in respect of the McGrail Inquiry.

The Chief Minister said: “The statement from the GSD is ridiculous. There are no accusations of wrong doing against me in the McGrail Inquiry. Conspiracy theories based on fiction are not accusations of wrong doing.

“'My actions in agreeing whistle-blower protection for police officers is my acting exactly as I am required to do in keeping with the relevant parts of the Employment Act. These are agreed in a number of different matters, not just the McGrail Inquiry.

“As for the place where the complainant's statement was taken, that is a matter for the Police Federation, who were at the offices of their solicitors and had nothing to do with me.

“It is clear Mr Azopardi is part of "Team McGrail" and simply wants to use every twist and turn for his political purposes.”





