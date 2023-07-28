GSD Highlights Netting of Waters by Spanish Commercial Fisherman

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2023 .

The GSD says it has been provided with footage appearing to show a Spanish commercial fisherman “deploying huge nets in our waters in alleged contravention of our laws.” The GSD says it has also been informed that a local fisherman who took the footage was as the sharp end of hostile manoeuvres by a Spanish fishing vessel risking the safety of the seafarer and his fellow passengers. Both incidents have been reported to the Department of the Environment and Royal Gibraltar Police, the latter appear to be undertaking an investigation into the matter.

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Elliott Phillips said:

“It is of concern to note that despite this matter being raised in the context of questions to the Government in Parliament, after lively exchanges on GBC’s programme Viewpoint and after the Government confirmed that new Environmental Protection and Research Unit’s vessels were back in the water, that this issue continues to present difficulties at sea . It is even more disturbing to hear that our own seafarers and anglers are on the receiving end of hostile behaviour which could have led to a serious incident at sea.

“Everyone understands the uncertainties and sensitivities around fishing in our waters in the context of Brexit and treaty negotiations, however, we call on the Government to set out in detail how it intends to ensure that our nature protection laws are upheld and the safety of our citizens on the water is prioritised.”