Together Gibraltar Joins Calls For Minister Bossano To "Step Aside On Supported Employment"

Written by YGTV Team on 04 August 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have joined with the Disability Society and Special Needs Action Group to call for Minister Bossano to be “relieved of his duties concerning supported employment”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Recent comments made by the Minister for Employment reveal that he views supported employment as a liability rather than as an opportunity to promote fairness and empower individuals within our community.

The remarks made by Minister Bossano reflect a consistent pattern of neglect towards investing in Gibraltar's people. Supported employment, properly executed, would give Gibraltar a stronger, more diverse workforce and would provide employers access to talented professionals who might otherwise be overlooked.

It is not uncommon for companies to fall into stereotypes or misconceptions about people with disabilities. The government’s role should be to correct these misconceptions and ensure that people with disabilities are offered a level playing field in the workplace. Regrettably, instead of using his position to challenge these misconceptions, the Minister for Employment has instead exacerbated them, holding people with disabilities back from finding gainful employment.

Together Gibraltar also raises questions about the Minister for Equality's silence on these matters and questions the government’s commitment to fostering inclusion in the workplace.

Together Gibraltar calls upon the government to take swift action, relieving Joe Bossano of his duties relating to supported employment. Furthermore, we urge the government to adopt a proactive and consultative approach, working closely with disability organisations and stakeholders to build a truly inclusive and supportive workplace environment.





