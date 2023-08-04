  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

“SNAG's Shameful Political Hypocrisy Is Clear To See” Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on .

A statement from the Government in reply to SNAG’s recent statements follows below:

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has already made it clear that it will not be making  any further comment on its policy of supported employment, which for the first time in 2012 and  every year since, has enabled members of our community who otherwise would not be able  to find employment to work and contribute in an inclusive and supportive environment. The Government reiterates that this is something to be proud of.  

SNAG’s insistence on distorting this reality smacks of political hypocrisy that the public will  see clearly. In the Government’s view, SNAG’s founder, an Executive Member of the GSD, is  making a very thinly veiled attempt to exploit vulnerable members of our community and their  families as political tools for political gain. The Government will therefore not engage with SNAG in an argument which SNAG is looking to create for this purpose.  

If SNAG are genuine in their arguments, the Government recommends that they reconsider  their own political affiliation to an Opposition party of which a fellow Executive Member  made abhorrent and denigrating remarks publicly, on social media, against the Minister for  Economic Development that were simultaneously ageist and ableist and which the  Government does not consider appropriate to repeat.  



