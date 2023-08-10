TG Says Government’s “Threatening of NGOs” Is An “Assault on our Democracy”

Together Gibraltar says they are “appalled” by what it claims is the GSLP’s continued use of government press releases for “partisan attacks.” The party says that these are now being used to “directly demean non-governmental organisations and members of the public.”

A statement continued:

“These attacks are a heinous assault on our democracy and are precisely what Together Gibraltar talks about when we bring up the culture of fear in Gibraltar. The government is now admitting that they view political affiliations as an issue and will treat organisations differently if their members belong to the wrong party, or say the wrong thing on social media.

“Together Gibraltar applauds Ms Sanchez for standing her ground and SNAG for standing by their executive, despite the government making it clear that they will use her presence as a cudgel to attack them and ignore their input.

“Fear of speaking out is something Together Gibraltar knows all too well. Many of our own activists have been forced to keep their involvement quiet because they know that it puts their professional or voluntary positions at risk.

“We have to ask ourselves very seriously: is this the kind of Gibraltar we want to live in? A Gibraltar where we have to fear speaking out or being associated with “the wrong kind of people”? According to Minister Isola on Wednesday, even using the wrong hashtag on social media is enough to get one’s organisation blacklisted.

“Together Gibraltar would also like to remind the public of the unnecessary source of this controversy. Multiple groups, not just SNAG, expressed their frustration with Mr. Bossano’s damaging comments around supported employment and he has still refused to change course or even to make an apology when asked directly.

“In answer to SNAG’s concerns, Together Gibraltar stands very firmly on the side of our Special Educational Needs and Disabilities community.

"Equality has always been one of Together Gibraltar’s pillars and we want to ensure that everyone is given a chance to succeed in Gibraltar. On supported employment this means treating people with disabilities as individuals, giving them the support and accommodations they need to develop a gainful career on their own merits.

“Together Gibraltar looks forward to consulting with SNAG on their policies and manifesto pledges as they have been doing with community groups across Gibraltar. The party is confident that with SNAG’s support they can put forward a vision which better supports our SEND community. Together Gibraltar will likewise always be there to support our NGOs in holding discriminatory agendas accountable.”