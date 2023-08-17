GSLP Youth Congratulates A Level Students On Their Results

17 August 2023

Below follows the GSLP Youth’s statement on today’s A Level results:

The GSLP Youth would like to take this opportunity to congratulate students in Bayside, Westside, the Gibraltar College, Prior Park and the Gibraltar Secondary Schools on their A Level grades.

It is always worth stressing that no doubt much of the praise for the impressive results seen around Gibraltar today should also be attributed to the magnificent teaching staff in all of our schools. In addition, it should also not be forgotten that this GSLP/Liberal Government has invested on a scale, never before seen, in Gibraltar’s education system and the fruits of that investment are already being seen.

To those who have not obtained the results they were hoping for, please do not be disheartened. With hard work and motivation your goals are still within reach. This is especially true for those students who may not have secured a place at their dream university. Sometimes what may seem like a setback now, ends up becoming the best path for your future success.

Chairperson of the GSLP Youth, Sam Marrache, said:

“First of all, congratulations to all of those students who have obtained the results they were hoping for and will be going off to their first-choice universities. No doubt you will all be feeling excited about the next stage in your lives and at the prospect of spending time studying abroad.

A big congratulations too, to all those students who have achieved their target marks and instead of going off to university will commence employment or will now be seeking employment. We wish you the best of luck and stress that a university degree is not a prerequisite for a successful professional career.

It is no secret that a drop in the grades was expected to be announced in England today and that some students may not have obtained the results they were expecting. As the Youth section of the GSLP we have a very large membership and activist base, made up of people from a wide range of backgrounds, many of whom have been through this very same process. If you have any questions about next steps, university choices, clearing or just generally about studying abroad, please do not hesitate to contact us through our social media pages.

