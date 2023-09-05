GSD Position on Brexit “Weak and Contradictory”, says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2023 .

The Government says that the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, “should be embarrassed” to comment on Brexit and the border given the “weak and contradictory positions” that he and the GSD have adopted on the issue.

A statement continued: “Mr Azopardi does not appear to have realised that Gibraltar left the European Union over two years ago. The impact of that departure was cushioned by a series of bridging measures which were unilaterally extended by Spain.

“The Government also successfully negotiated Gibraltar’s exit package from the EU which included a Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement among other matters. This saved Gibraltar from crashing out of the EU before the United Kingdom’s departure.

“The Political Framework of New Year’s Eve 2020 is the basis for the treaty now under discussion. It is not clear how Mr Azopardi, who rejected this framework, expects to negotiate a treaty based on its terms. It is even less clear why he would want a joint negotiating group with the Government when they have been critical of everything we have done to protect Gibraltar.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The GSD Opposition do not have a clue about negotiating treaties and this lack of experience is apparent in most of what Mr Azopardi has said. He does not even appear to know that the UK negotiated a trade deal for itself which is of little interest to Gibraltar. Our interest lies in a mobility agreement. The GSD are full of contradictions and inconsistencies and have taken different positions on Brexit depending on the prevailing wind. Gibraltar needs leadership at this point in our history and we will provide it”.