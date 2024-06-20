Chief Minister Reaction To Mr Azopardi’s Hypocrisy Over GPA Appointment

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2024 .

Below follows the Chief Minister's statement regarding the GSD's recent comments on the recent GPA Appointment:

The Chief Minister said: "I suppose I should not be surprised by Keith Azopardi's continued hypocrisy on matters. He comments without regard to the fact that the lawyer ably representing the GPA, Mr James Neish KC, is from his and the Hon Mr Bossino's law firm, Triay Stagnetto Neish, and that some of the lawyers representing Mr McGrail have, at least until recent years, been members of the GSD Executive Committee.

"Mr Azopardi also seems to forget that two out of the four leaders of the GSD were drawn from Hassans, most recently Mr Feetham and initially Mr Montegriffo himself, and that Mr Azopardi himself was once a member of that firm. Mr Azopardi's rank hypocrisy knows no bounds, but it should be no surprise to anyone. Mr Azopardi publicly said that he only stood for the leadership of the GSD because he was unable to persuade Mr Montegriffo to return to active politics to lead the party, regardless of Mr Montegriffo's legal background.

"He nonetheless makes that an issue now that Mr Montegriffo has agreed to lead the GPA and take over from Dr Britto, who retires having done an excellent job. When the dust settles, the public will see that Mr Azopardi will object to everything and to everyone in order to try to steal headline. He gives little thought to the wider interests of Gibraltar and democracy in our community whilst pretending otherwise.

"The Government continues to support the choice of the Specified Appointments Committee and His Excellency the Governor, and believes that Mr Montegriffo will be an excellent leader for the GPA. Perhaps, on calmer reflection, Mr Azopardi and the members of the Executive Committee of the party Mr Montegriffo founded, will agree."





