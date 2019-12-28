Llamas Awarded CMG For “Massive Contribution To Development Of Gibraltar”

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2019 .

Reacting to the news of the appointment of Attorney General Michael Llamas as CMG in the New Year's Honours List, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:

"Michael Llamas' massive contribution to the development of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians is unparalleled by any other non-political figure.

“He has changed the landscape in Gibraltar in a seminal way for our people in securing the vote in European elections, our membership of UEFA and our membership of FIFA.

“Each of those has had a seismic effect on the lives of people on the Rock and - in parallel - has had a massive effect in the international perception, regard and status of Gibraltar.

“In his humble, friendly and unassuming way, Michael has been one of the most effective advocates for Gibraltar's cause in national and international courts.

“He is also Gibraltar's first ever home grown Attorney General and a lynchpin of the Government's work on Brexit and Europe generally.

“For all those reasons, it is absolutely right that his achievements should be recognised in this way, by the grant of this hugely well deserved award by Her Majesty of appointment to the rank of Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

“I warmly congratulate Michael on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, on behalf of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and my Cabinet and on behalf of Justine and me. Well done Michael! Well deserved!"