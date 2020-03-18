Calpe House Takes Precautions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2020 .

The Trustees of Calpe House say they met with senior GHA representatives last week to discuss what further measures and precautions they should adopt at Calpe House.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the Trustees of Calpe House Limited (‘Calpe House’) think it is appropriate to outline to the people of Gibraltar the measures the Charity has taken at Calpe House in Norfolk Square, London to protect against the virus.

Covid-19 does not discriminate and knows no boundaries, so it is a very real and existential threat to all of us living in Gibraltar. However, our Sponsored Patients staying at Calpe House in Norfolk Square fall firmly within the ‘vulnerable’ classification, so are especially at risk of infection. Consequently (and as you would expect), the staff at Calpe House have for the last number of weeks been implementing policies and procedures recommended by health professionals that seek to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Cognisant of the fact that all indications were that greater restrictions were going to be implemented imminently in the UK, a delegation of Calpe House Trustees met with senior GHA representatives last week to seek formal, clinical advice on what further measures and precautions the Charity should adopt at Calpe House. The GHA delegation was led by the Director of Public Health, who was supported by a raft of impressive health professionals; the Charity is genuinely grateful to Dr Sohail Bhatti and his colleagues for their expert advice and offers of support, especially at a time when all GHA employees are working tirelessly to keep us safe in Gibraltar.

All of the GHA’s recommendations have now been implemented at Calpe House in Norfolk Square. Consequently, the Charity thinks that all that can reasonably and sensibly be done to protect Sponsored Patients (and their Escorts) at Calpe House has been, and will continue to be implemented. Obviously, these measures will be kept under continual review, with changes implemented as advised by appropriately qualified healthcare authorities and/or professionals.

In the Trustee’s opinion (and considering the exceptional circumstances our Sponsored Patients face), we think that – despite natural concerns, which will continue to be factored into our thinking, planning and actions – their morale is impressively high. It will be absolutely no surprise to anyone in Gibraltar that the central plank of this upbeat assessment relates to the mutual support that Sponsored Patients (and their Escorts) provide one another; a case of true ‘Gibraltar spirit’ in times of adversity. That said, the Charity will do all we possibly can to ensure that the material needs of our residents are adequately met.

Finally, the Trustees would like to take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt thanks and true appreciation to the consummately professional work being conducted by our small team of dedicated individuals who provide vital support at Calpe House. They routinely give more than that expected in more normal times. However, in these most exceptional and extraordinary of times, in supporting our residents they have diligently and consistently delivered a level of service that goes way, way above and beyond anything that might reasonably be expected. Weekend working and 12 hour plus days are their new norm, a situation that is set to endure. In short, we commend our fantastic team to you.