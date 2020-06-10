IT1P – PAYE Income Tax Return 2020/2021 – Released August 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2020 .

The Income Tax Office is modernising and streamlining its services and aims to launch an online tool both for income declarations for the 2019/2020 tax year and the corresponding claim for allowances. Whilst preparations are underway to provide an improved e-service, the Income Tax Office will not issue the IT1P PAYE Individual Tax Return at the start of the tax year, as is usually the case. Updates will be provided on how this may affect reporting requirements and the way in which returns are completed this tax year.

In anticipation of the transition to e-services, blank copies of tax returns will no longer be available from Income Tax Office website.

For further enquiries or to request a tax return copy, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call +350 200 74924. Anyone requesting a tax return copy will need to provide an updated mailing address to facilitate a direct response.