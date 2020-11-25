Weather Advisory For Heavy Rain/ Thunderstorm

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2020 .

The Government, in partnership with MeteoGib, has issued a weather advisory for heavy rain/ thunderstorm as showers are expected to become heavy through today, particularly from late afternoon onwards and in to the evening. Some local thundery downpours are expected to develop across the area and will continue overnight and possibly through in to Thursday morning.

This could see Rain Accumulations reach 25mm or more in less than a 6 hour period, but which are currently expected to remain below the Severe Weather Warning criteria of 50mm+ in 6 hours. This Weather Advisory will be kept under review and upgraded if necessary. Heavy rain could lead to some standing water or local flooding on prone roads, with some poor travel conditions expected.

Heavier showers or thunderstorms may also be accompanied by some strong gusts and with a small risk of hail.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below:

Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts 45 KT or more Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.





