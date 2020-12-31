New Year Honours 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 31 December 2020 .

The Office of the Governor has published the recipients of this year's Honours:

Her Majesty The Queen has graciously been pleased to award the following National Honours:

Anthony William PITALUGA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to the History and Culture of Gibraltar.

His Excellency The Governor is pleased to announce the award of The Gibraltar Award (GA) to: