New Year Honours 2020
The Office of the Governor has published the recipients of this year's Honours:
Her Majesty The Queen has graciously been pleased to award the following National Honours:
- Anthony William PITALUGA to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to the History and Culture of Gibraltar.
His Excellency The Governor is pleased to announce the award of The Gibraltar Award (GA) to:
- Ian BALESTRINO for Services to the promotion of Heritage in Gibraltar.
- Nathan LIGHTBODY for Services to Healthcare in Gibraltar.
- Sandra NETTO for Services to Healthcare in Gibraltar.